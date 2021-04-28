Gulfport community leaders, families address spike in crime involving youth

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With multiple shootings in Gulfport over the last few days, all involving teens and young adults, residents and city leaders are coming together to discuss the spike in crime.
It was a full house Tuesday evening at the Isiah Fredericks Community Center as parents and children gathered with community leaders, elected officials and law enforcement to talk about the city’s recent increase in youth-involved crime.
Along the stage at the community center, a banner hung with photos of the young lives that have been lost in Gulfport due to violence, the programs from their funerals acting as a tragic visualization.
“Of our six homicides this year, three victims have been under the age of 20 and they’ve all been Black males,” said Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle.
The Gulfport NAACP branch sponsored a Stop the Violence, Save Our Youth Summit, giving families and city officials the chance to voice their concerns.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’m tired of standing over bodies,” said Ryle. “I’m tired of standing over young kids.”
The meeting comes after a string of shootings over the last week in Gulfport. Two young men only 18 and 19 years old were killed last Tuesday. A few days later on Saturday, a drive-by shooting left two men and a teen injured. Police say 16-year-old Jermaine Rashod Mayers is responsible for that shooting. He is still at large. Three days after that, another drive-by shooting occurred.
Panelist at the summit addressed some of the problems leading up to the youth-involved crime, such as lack of responsibility and discipline at home.
“A lot of times we leave it to the courts to tell men what they have to do but by that time, harm has been done, a lot of neglect has happened and it’s too freaking late,” said Mayor Billy Hewes. “It’s going to take a lot, not just a village, but a lot of different answers, a lot of different approaches.”
Another main issue discussed was the lack of sharing information to law enforcement.
“We are nothing, absolutely nothing, without witnesses coming forward,” Harrison County Supervisor Kent Jones said. “There will be not one crime solved if there’s not a single witness.”
Organizers eventually divided the crowd into two, a group of adults and a group of youth, in order to better address the violence and talk about solutions.
“That’s why it’s about outreach, all about preaching, teaching each and every one of us,” community leader Jeffrey Hulum III said.
Accountability and education were two of the main issues discussed at the forum, along with access to community organizations and after school programs.
“Both of my boys went to Boys and Girls Club and I appreciate Boys and Girls Club,” community leader Latasha Bryant said.
Only two Boys and Girls Club facilities operate in Gulfport, one on 19th and 34th Streets and another in Forest Heights, where Antonio Knox works as a Unit Director.
“We need to get our kids into something else other than getting into the streets and getting into those negative activities,” Knox said. “That’s one of my things and one of my goals here.”
Knox said getting kids through their doors and off the streets has its challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, Knox goes out of his way to make sure the neighborhood is aware of the club’s resources.
“I really go hand in foot and really just go into neighborhoods and put flyers into their mailboxes and just try to give them an option to have,” he said.
The children that the club has helped so far are starting to see results, like 19-year-old Devon Guy.
“It’s been doing a good job of teaching me how to be a leader and teaching me how to inspire others,” said Guy.
Guy has been working as a staff member with the club since he was 15, reaping the benefits of having a safe place to go.
He now joins other youth in saying that it’s not only on adults but on them to create the change they want to see.
“Reach out to your friends, your cousins, everybody else. Let them know they can come to you,” he said.
If anyone has any information about a crime in Gulfport, authorities ask that you please contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made for a potential reward by contacting Mississippi Crime Stoppers online or by calling them at 877-787-5898.
