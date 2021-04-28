Catalytic converter thefts hitting South Mississippi hard

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - It’s becoming a nationwide crime that has hit South Mississippians. The theft of catalytic converters off cars is on the rise because there’s a lot of money to be made from recycling the precious metals inside.
For now, experts say the best thing to do is be vigilant in protecting your car.
Steve Hughes has had to replace a lot of catalytic converters as an exhaust specialist at David Poulos Tire and Auto Center.
“In the last year, I’d say I’ve had to replace somewhere in the neighborhood of 15 to 20 of them,” he said.
Converters clean the exhaust, thanks to a precious metal inside: platinum palladium. That’s why crooks are on the hunt for them. They can get up to $1,000 for one from a high-end car.
“It’s been going on for a while, but I’d say within the last nine to 12 months,” said Hughes. “It’s gotten considerably worse.”
The thefts have gotten the attention of law enforcement agencies that have sent out preventative measures. Gulfport resident Terry Campbell has cameras keeping watch 24/7, but his converter was taken a week ago right in his driveway.
“I thought because of my security system, that shouldn’t have been an issue,” Campbell said. “However, placement, placement, placement - just like in real estate with your cameras. If I had had it at the corner of the house, probably would have caught him.”
The best image he has is of a suspicious car that was next to his Honda CRV about the time he believes the converter was taken, and, now, he’s stuck.
“Because I’m retired with fixed income, I’m not a man of unlimited means,” Campbell said. “So, I may just have to leave the car, you know, at the driveway for a while, until I can figure out what to do.”
Last year, Gautier resident Bill Dorsey had two stolen from among five cars he was trying to sell right alongside Highway 90. Dorsey jokingly calls this a new kind of “cat” burglary, but the effect was not funny.
“Like I was robbed. You know, made me feel violated,” said Dorsey. “Here’s the one thing I could do during the pandemic to try to make some money. I’m not getting enough money in. So, I needed to make some money, and they kept me from it.”
He, among others, suggest a longer-term solution is to tighten regulations on the ability to recycle catalytic converters.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.