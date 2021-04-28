Biloxi High School ranked #2 on the list of best schools in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High School staff and students walked into school Wednesday with their heads held higher than before. According to U.S. News and World Reports, Biloxi High School is ranked second on the list of best schools within Mississippi.
They were bumped up from being fourth in the state to second out of 238 high schools.
The school is also ranked first in the Gulfport, MS Metro Area High Schools and number 1,762 in National Rankings. The national publication said it ranks schools based on state test scores, college readiness and graduation rates.
Biloxi High School principal Teresa Martin said that the school added after-school tutoring, Saturday schooling, and study hall during regular school hours to meet student’s academic needs.
“I think that we’ve maintained in a lot of areas, we have continued to push in and improve in both the reading and math proficiency,” said Martin. “And as well as the performance, we have continued to push students at the higher level of going into more dual credit courses, as well as advanced placement courses.”
Martin said that the ranking not only represents the school but the entire district because it’s all about the collaborative effort.
“The entire district effort goes all the way from our Pre-K course classes, all way through high school,” said Martin. “It’s really just the entire district with that push excellence from all for all and we live on that.”
Martin explained that she’s grateful that the school has come out on top during a trying year due to COVID-19.
“This comes at a very good time because all of the challenges and the hurdles that we’ve had to overcome with the teachers having to do more each and every day, balancing the virtual and the traditional, learning new technology methods and things like that, keeping our students motivated to push towards those state assessments. I’m very proud of everyone,” said Martin.
Martin said that virtual learning was the main factor that helped improve scores. She said that the students took well to the alternative learning.
“We had approximately 500 students at Biloxi high that started out virtual and now sitting at just 200,” said Martin. “And we have right from the beginning continue to push both traditional and virtual just as if they were sitting right in front of us in the classroom. Students tackled well that as if they were in school.”
Martin explained even though rankings are celebratory, she said that the student’s academic needs are more prioritized.
“Rankings are always nice. It’s not like we strive to go out there and have a number one ranking, we always want to be number one, and that’s out there for us to achieve for anybody to achieve,” said Martin. “But again, we just go back each and every day doing what’s best for students, all of us here excellence from all for all just continuing that with each and every student. And I think that if we keep doing that, we’ll continue to keep achieving every year.”
