Biden’s $1.8 trillion family plan could help expand early education schools in Mississippi

“Mr. East has kind of set a goal for our pre-K teachers that when these students leave pre-K and take the MKAS, the kindergarten readiness assessment, that he wants a 530 across the board,” Glass said. “So far two of our four classrooms have completed the MKAS and right now their average score is 560 and 561, so we are seeing tremendous growth in these classes and these kids are going to be really ready for kindergarten next year.”