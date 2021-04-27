Warm, breezy, and humid today

We’re going to be warm and humid today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Some more cloud cover is expected by the afternoon, and we’ll have a nice breeze from the southeast around 10-20 MPH. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.
Tonight will stay mild and partly cloudy. We’ll only drop into the upper 60s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be breezy, warm, and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Thursday will be similar, but warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.
A cold front approaching us Thursday evening may bring a few showers and storms. Some showers and storms will linger into Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. If the front completely passes, we’ll be cooler by the weekend with highs in the mid 70s. If this system lingers, we may see more rain by Saturday and Sunday.
