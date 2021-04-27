8 votes determine winner of Long Beach primary runoff for Ward 6

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The lone primary runoff election in Long Beach was too close, but one candidate managed to edge out the other to become the next Ward 6 alderman.
Ward 6 was the only election that did not end with a clear winner in Long Beach during April 6′s municipal primaries. Now, the winners have all been determined.
Peter McGoey received 185 votes in Tuesday’s race, just eight more than Owen McNally’s 177.
