Two more council races decided after Gulfport primary runoff election

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two more council races have been decided in Gulfport’s municipal elections.
Rusty Walker will continue to lead Ward 4 after receiving 749 votes over opponent Derek Bullock’s 630.
In Ward 7, Richard Koslosxki beat out incumbent Cara Pucheu after receiving 327 votes over Pucheu’s 271.
The election for leadership in Ward 1 and Ward 3 was already decided in April 6′s primary elections.
The elections for mayor, Ward 2, Ward 5 and Ward 6 will be held June 8 during the municipal general elections.
