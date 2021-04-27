Tuesday’s Forecast

Areas of dense fog will be possible throughout the morning. Visibilities of a quarter-mile or less could cause hazardous driving conditions. Use caution on your morning commute. Today will be partly cloudy and warm with highs mainly in the 80s. The chance for rain will be slim to none in Coastal Mississippi. Tonight will be mild with increasing clouds across the region. Expect lows in the 60s most places. We’ll see better rain chances later this week as a cold front approaches the area around Friday. Behind this front, there could be slightly lower humidity this weekend but we can’t rule out a few showers on Saturday or Sunday.