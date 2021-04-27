Polls now open across South Mississippi for municipal runoff election

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The polls are now open across South Mississippi as candidates face-off in the runoff election.
For some of those candidates, it will mean a winner is decided today. For others, it will determine whether or not they advance to the general election in June.
Nine races in South Mississippi are crucial in Tuesday’s runoff vote. Two cities - Ocean Springs and Poplarville - will elect their next mayors on Tuesday. Six other cities will elect city council or alderman. Moss Point will also have elect their democratic party nominee, who will face off against the republican nominee in the June 8 general election.
Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
