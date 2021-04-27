Pearl River Central’s performing arts programs will soon have a new home

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River Central High School is expanding, something the Pearl River County School District said has been long overdue.
Over the years, the Arts Department at the high school has been limited with very little space, even sharing classrooms at one point. Now, thanks to the passage of a school bond issue, the high school is getting a multi-purpose Performing Arts Center.
“It’s been a long time,” said activity director Mandi Mitchell. “We are a large 5A school and we do not have an auditorium on campus, so that has been detrimental to all three of those programs (band, theater, choir) but fortunately, our community supported a bond issue a few years ago and passed it, and that is what helped start this process.”
Choral director Haley Lambert has made sure the high school show choir hasn’t missed a beat, tapping her foot, waiting for the day her talented students have a better place to perform.
“It’s obvious it’s a huge hardship, and the fact that we produce the product that we do in that space, the kids are just used to it,” Lambert said. “It’s really sad, but that massive air conditioner unit just splits the room. I’m only conducting on one side so what happens to the other side? The new building is going to open up so many possibilities.”
Soon the different choral groups, band, and theater students will be in the new 35,000 square foot building that will house up to 1,000 people. There will be a big stage, dressing rooms and classrooms both teachers and students can’t wait to step foot in.
“Couple of weeks ago, they started putting up bricks to our rooms, like the walls to our rooms,” Lambert said. “It was really overwhelming, almost emotional. It’s been really overwhelming and exciting and we’re like ‘we want it to be done now.’ We’re just so excited to get in and just prove our worth.”
Theater director Rebecca Carr said the students have been active for several years.
“They compete with the Mississippi Theatre Arts competition,” Carr said. “They compete on a local, then a state, then a national level and we are very excited about the playing field for next year, and having a theater is a game-changer.”
The district said everything should be complete by the end of this year.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.