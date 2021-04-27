Ocean Springs’ mayoral candidates make final push ahead of Tuesday runoff

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - With voters heading to the polls Tuesday morning, the two mayoral candidates remaining in Ocean Springs made one final push on Monday.
Republican candidates Melanie Allen and Kenny Holloway are the only ones left in the race, meaning whoever wins on Tuesday will be Ocean Springs’ next mayor.
Both candidates were out Monday working to secure every vote they could. Whether it was with a sign out on the street or on the phone, both candidates were contacting residents in an effort to secure new voters before the polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Both candidates stressed the importance of exercising one’s civic duty.
”You’ve earned this right by being an American citizen and you need to exercise the right and come vote,” said Holloway. “Unfortunately, voter turnout is low historically throughout the country. We need folks to come out and vote.”
”Traditionally, people don’t come out in the runoff as much as they do in the primary,” said Allen. “We want to change that. Statistically, the number of people who voted last time was pretty low. I think there has been so much interest in this race and it’s such a crucial race for the future of Ocean Springs.”
Both candidates will vigorously campaign throughout Tuesday.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. We will be reporting on this race, as well as several others, throughout the evening on WLOX and WLOX.com.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.