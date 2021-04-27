Kenny Holloway wins Ocean Springs mayoral election

Ocean Springs will have a new mayor sworn in this summer after Kenny Holloway won the primary runoff election. (Source: Kenny Holloway)
April 27, 2021

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs will have a new mayor sworn in this summer after Kenny Holloway won the primary runoff election.

Holloway beat out opponent Melanie Allen in the runoff election, edging out with 52% of the vote.

In Ward 3, Kevin Wade beat out Doug Walker Wineki in the alderman election.

Residents will head to the polls again on June 8 to vote for aldermen to represent Ward 1, Ward 5, and Alderman at Large.

CLICK HERE for the results from Ocean Springs’ primary elections.

