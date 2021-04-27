Inmate hospitalized after fight at Jackson County jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An inmate at the Jackson County jail is in critical condition after getting into a fight with another inmate.
Corrections officers responded to the fight in one of the dayrooms on Monday, April 26. They found 47-year-old Donald Ratcliff of Ocean Springs unconscious.
The medical staff treated Ratcliff before he was taken to Singing River Hospital. He is now at USA Medical Center in Mobile.
Charges are pending against 27-year-old Christopher Bridge Gholar.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and sheriff’s investigators are working together on the investigation.
