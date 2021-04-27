D’Iberville Ward 4 latest office to have a clear winner in municipal elections

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - One more city official has been selected in D’Iberville’s municipal elections.
Gerald Burdine was elected Ward 4 councilman in Tuesday’s runoff, securing 159 votes over his opponent Travis Burke’s 143.
The winner for Ward 2′s election was determined three weeks ago during the primary election. The mayoral and Ward 1 elections were unopposed.
D’Iberville residents will need to head to the polls again on June 8 to vote for Councilman at Large between Republican incumbent Joey Bosarge and Democrat Quentin Lyles.
Ward 3 residents will also vote on that day between Craig “Boots” Diaz and Chrystal Wingo.
CLICK HERE to see the full election results.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.