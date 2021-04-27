Billy Knight secures Democratic nomination for Moss Point mayor

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - With just under 30 votes separating the two candidates, Billy Knight secured the Democratic nomination in Moss Point’s mayoral election.
Knight beat out opponent Rep. Jeramey Anderson and will face Republican Richard McBridge and independent Howard Bailey in the June 8 general election.
Moss Point residents also elected Timothy DuBose as Ward 3 alderman over Jimmy Lee Wilson, Jr.
CLICK HERE to see the election results for Moss Point’s primary election.
