Work ongoing at MGM Park as baseball season nears

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews at Biloxi’s MGM Park are working hard to get the ballpark ready for opening day, which is happening in just two weeks time.
On Monday, several projects were underway. Before the Shuckers take the field on May 11, several projects still need to be completed including netting near I-110, outfield wall padding and other facility blemishes.
Aside from the usual pre-season park touch-up work, Hurricane Zeta added some other challenges to tackle, like getting a new foul pole down the right field line.
“Unfortunately, some of the stuff that we don’t have, they don’t just build it in a factory where you can order it and it gets shipped to you in two days,” said Garrett Greene, Biloxi Shuckers broadcaster and media relations manager. “A lot of it is custom built and made to certain specifications, so it takes a little bit of time to come in and get ready to go.”
As they get the park ready, the Shuckers staff and fans are more than ready for baseball season after more than a year without it.
“We have been waiting and sitting around for 19 months waiting to unveil what we have for the season, and we’re just so thrilled that we get to have baseball back here and we get to have fans back,” said Greene. “We really do miss our fans.”
Fans filling the stadium this summer may notice some new safety guidelines and restrictions but, for the most part, it will be business as usual.
“We are going to do what we can to make sure there’s social distancing when you come into the game,” said Greene. “We’re moving to a lot more digital ticketing, which I think people like anyway. We’re going to make sure there’s more space on the concourse, points of sale, things along those lines to make sure people have a safe and enjoyable experience when people come out here to the ballpark.”
The Shuckers’ season opener is set for May 4 in Birmingham. The first home game for the Biloxi time is not until May 11. To see the full schedule of games and for more information on purchasing tickets, click here.
