Full moon tonight, fog by morning

It has been sunny and warm today. There will be a few high, thin clouds this evening. Tonight will be mild with the lows only dropping into 60s. There is a full supermoon tonight. It will rise at 7:16 PM, and it will be completely full at 10:33 PM. It won’t be huge, but it will be a little brighter and a little larger. It’s called the pink moon in April, but it won’t actually be pink. It is named after a flower which blooms around this time of year.
Tuesday will start out with some patchy fog. Then, it will be partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Our afternoon highs will be warmer jumping into the upper 70s and low 80s. While most of us will stay dry, a stray shower can’t be ruled out.
Wednesday is going to be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers. Thursday will be very warm once again with highs in the low to mid 80s.
There is a chance for a few showers and storms on Thursday and Friday as a front gets closer to us. Friday is still going to be warm with highs in the upper 70s.
If the front completely passes, we may be a little cooler by the weekend.