Full moon tonight, fog by morning

It has been sunny and warm today. There will be a few high, thin clouds this evening. Tonight will be mild with the lows only dropping into 60s. There is a full supermoon tonight. It will rise at 7:16 PM, and it will be completely full at 10:33 PM. It won’t be huge, but it will be a little brighter and a little larger. It’s called the pink moon in April, but it won’t actually be pink. It is named after a flower which blooms around this time of year.