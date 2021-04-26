Suspect to be charged in murder of woman, kidnapping of daughter in Oak Grove

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 27-year-old man is in custody in Lamar County, awaiting formal charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend Saturday morning and the kidnapping of her teenage daughter.
Details are incomplete, but Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says the suspect allegedly shot and killed his 38-year-old girlfriend at a residence in the 3000 block of Oak Grove Road around 8 a.m.
Rigel says he then kidnapped the woman’s 15-year-old daughter and drove her to Petal.
Rigel says around noon, the girl escaped the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of a Petal store and ran inside to call authorities.
Petal Police and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department then arrested the suspect a short time later.
Rigel says Lamar County Sheriff’s Department personnel found the victim’s body inside the home.
He says two handguns were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.
Rigel says the suspect’s name will be released after formal charges of murder and kidnapping are filed.
He says the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
