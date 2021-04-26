Security guards help save a life at D’Iberville car wreck

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The intersection of Rodriguez Street and Gorenflo Road was chaotic early Sunday morning as first responders rushed to the scene of an Ocean Springs resident struck by a car.
D’Iberville Police said 29-year-old Quarnesha Johnson was hit by Caleb Schaar at around 3:30 a.m.
“The car came barreling down Rodriguez Street,” Eric Holley said.
Holley was working at a nearby bar that morning along with other Holley-Morisch Security Solutions employees. He rushed to help first responders give CPR to Johnson before she was airlifted to USA Medical Center for surgery.
Holley’s quick thinking kept Johnson alive, and the rest of his security team help extract Schaar from his car and direct traffic in the area.
“We just assisted police and fire. That’s what we do,” Holley said.
As the CEO, he said he goes out of his way to hire current and former law enforcement and military personnel in order to put their emergency training to good use.
“I wasn’t really thinking about it. I was just kind of in the zone and you just do you know what you’re supposed to do,” he said.
The security team hopes the rescue efforts shed a better light on all that guards can do.
“Sometimes they think it’s just some burly guy that is all muscle and breaking up fights, but honestly security should be about protecting,” CFO Ronnie Morisch said.
During their nights doing shifts at the bar, the guards have noticed the large amount of accidents that happen around the intersection, which is something they want to see changed.
“If we continue to keep this yield right here, we’re going to see other accidents occur,” Morisch said.
Guards suggest D’Iberville officials make the intersection a four-way stop or put up more caution signs to alert drivers and pedestrians.
“I think the city should look into something to try and prevent this from occurring,” Morisch said.
Until then, security experts want people to know they are ready to jump into action just like they did on Sunday.
“We would absolutely all do it again,” Holley said.
