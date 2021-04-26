Mother does all she can to care for adult daughter with mental health crisis

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After more than two years of watching her daughter move from one mental health institution to another, Yulone Solomon of Gulfport quit her job to help her daughter overcome a mental health crisis.
Kayla DeSilva was a 25-year-old college student in Georgia when she suffered a “very traumatic” experience that left her a changed woman.
Solomon said she finally realized the only person who could make a lasting difference in her daughter’s life was Mom.
“It’s been hard, but guess what. It’s been worth it because she’s still alive,” Solomon said. “She still has a chance to finish college.
Solomon’s own ongoing treatment for depression coupled with her past work experience as a member of a positive behavior support team at a mental health facility in Georgia has given her tools to help guide her daughter.
Kayla’s twin was lost before he was born. Solomon repressed that trauma for years before realizing it was affecting her own mental health. She is now receiving treatment through Veterans Affairs.
“You can’t help yourself unless you learn about what it is that you’re dealing with,” she said about her own journey. “And in learning about my own mental condition, and how I have to fight daily, and the things I have to do when I fall low, I can actually look at her and I can actually sense ‘OK there is something going on.’ ”
“My cousin talked to me and said, ‘You know you’re going to have to do this yourself, because the system, she’s going to get lost in the system,’ " she said. “So that’s when I decided I’m going to have to take this charge. I’m going to have to do this for my child because nobody else is going to do it. "
Solomon gave up her $24-an-hour job and now works full-time to help her daughter.
“As long as Yulone does the work, continues to get her therapy, continues to make sure she takes her medication maintenance, she can have a bright future,” said her cousin, Xavier McCaskey, a mental health counselor in Columbus, Georgia. He believes that close support from family is key to any successful treatment plan.
“A person is better, and this is just my opinion, with a loving caretaker who is going to make sure that all the things that I just previously said, are carried out,” he said.
“What I’ve been doing has worked a whole lot more than what we’ve received in the system,” Solomon said. “Because sometimes it takes a little bit more than just a job to help someone with mental illness. It takes a lot of attention, a lot of sacrifice, a lot of love, understanding and care.
“It takes a lot, and I thank God that I was able to make the sacrifices I was able to make because a lot of people aren’t able to make the sacrifices I made.”
Solomon’s son Damien even moved his family from Georgia to Gulfport to help care for Kayla. Solomon said he has always been considered Kayla’s twin and is closest to her.
Together, the family works together to help her move forward. That includes taking walks together, and most of all, talking.
“I talk to her about my mental illness, and that kind of gets her to kind of open up with hers,” Solomon said. “We’re taking it day by day. My main thing is keeping her safe. I’m still learning my mental illness because I’m major depression, PTSD and insomnia. But I learn about myself every day and in learning about myself, I learn her.”
According to Mental Health America, Mississippi has one of the highest rates of mental health illness in the country and one of the lowest rankings for access to insurance and mental health care.
After a long journey without much success, Solomon and her daughter feel like they are now on the right track to healing, but they know it is a long journey.
“She knows this is a long process, but I give her time to start her outpatient,” Solomon said. “She’s been doing well, but I always let her know that she can relapse. So right now, I take part of my therapy and learning from my mental illness, who I am as a mentally ill patient, and I help her.”
Solomon created a Facebook group called Spiritual Awareness to Mental Health. She also said she gets a lot of information from the National Alliance on Mental Illness website.
“I’ve learned to love me with my mental illness,” she said.
