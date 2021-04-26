Moss Point Democratic mayoral candidates push campaign efforts leading up to runoff election

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Democratic mayoral candidates in Moss Point are making a final push with their campaigns leading up to the runoff election on April 27. Voting precincts are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and the two candidates running for the Democratic nomination, Billy Knight and Jeramey Anderson, are emphasizing the importance of campaigning on the final day.
Jeramey Anderson said his campaign is focusing on his experience as a state representative.
“For one, I’ve been elected three terms to serve this district. That’s almost a decade of governmental service. Something that no one else in this race has and we have a plan,” Anderson said. “What I would say to voters is look at my opponent’s vision and then look at our vision and our plan to get started on day one.”
Billy Knight believes it is important to speak directly with voters and answer any questions they may have.
“I just believe in knocking on doors. I just believe we got to get in people’s faces and ask them for their support because there’s nothing like allowing people to ask me questions about what my plans are for the city,” Knight said. “My plan for the city is to really change our image and to bring some economic development here and to really get our city back on track.”
Both candidates have a vision to enhance the River City, and Anderson said he is ready to start day one.
“We have a 30-page comprehensive plan on how we’re going to get started on day one focusing on housing, economic development, immediately restoring our recreational institutions and public safety. So, we’re looking at four areas to get started on day one,” Anderson said.
Knight feels it is important to openly collaborate with residents to make the best improvements.
“I represent credibility, honesty, transparency. The people of our community can trust me to do the right thing for them,” Knight said. “I’m going to be working every day for the people of Moss Point.”
The winner of the runoff election will become the Democratic party’s nominee facing off against Republican Richard McBride and independent Howard Bailey on June 8 in the general election.
