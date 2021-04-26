Monday’s Forecast

Another nice day is on the way. Monday starts with cool temperatures in the 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy with pleasantly warm highs ranging from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Tonight, a full moon rises with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows ranging from the mild 60s near the coast to the cool 50s inland. Patchy fog will be possible overnight. Tomorrow will be breezy with highs in the 70s and 80s. High pressure should keep rain chances slim for the first half of the week. Then, we’ll see better rain chances later this week as a cold front approaches the area on Friday. Behind this front, there could be slightly lower humidity this weekend but we can’t rule out a few showers on Saturday or Sunday.