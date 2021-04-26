Gulfport residents calling for end to violence after string of shootings

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gulfport is crying out for an end to the senseless gun violence.
Members of the community gathered Sunday along Thornton Avenue, the site of Saturday’s drive-by shooting that left three people injured. That shooting happening just days after a separate shooting that left two young men dead.
Gulfport residents say despite all of the heartache, they’re hoping by pulling together they can spark change in their city.
“We got to do better with these kids,” said resident Lashanda Jefferson.
That’s a message many are saying over and over after the back-to-back violence right outside their front doors.
“These kids are killing they self,” Jefferson said. “Yesterday, kids could’ve been here while they was doing that shooting, but the only reason why the kids weren’t here is because I told them to go back home...”I went in my house, wasn’t in my house five minutes, and three people done got shot. I’m around the corner checking on another little boy and somebody in my backyard is shot.”
On Tuesday, 19-year-old Juan Harvey Jr. and 18-year-old Teraye Preston were killed near Loposser Avenue and Layton Drive. Just days later, three other people were rushed to the hospital Saturday after a drive-by shooting on Thornton Avenue.
With two people now dead and three others injured as a result of the shootings, residents in Gulfport say they are tired of the violence.
“Within seven hours, the community came together and had three people identified, two arrested, and the other one be arrested,” said community leader, Jeffrey Hulum III. “So what that saying is no longer, ‘We stand by, let you run rampant over our communities.’”
Community leaders, pastors, parents, and concerned residents gathered together to have conversation about the ongoing violence, sharing ways they can save young lives in their neighborhoods.
“Getting a legitimate skill or job or whatever is what’s going to help our kids,” said long-time Gulfport School District employee Patrice Lombard. “When they get out there and get a little taste of money in their hand, they run with it.”
Sparking the conversation on social media, Hulum placed a black body bag in the center of the circle of community members, using that as a visual example for youth on where they could end up if they choose to take the wrong path in life.
Hulum said he hopes this conversation serves as a wake-up call.
“Once you get in that bag right there, ain’t no coming back,” said Jefferson. “Trying to be hard. Trying to stunt in front of people. Ain’t no coming back.”
Two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted by authorities in-connection with Saturday’s drive-by shooting.
Gulfport Police are still looking for 16-year-old Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, who authorities say fired the shots from the vehicle. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
