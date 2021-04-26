California recall has enough signatures to make ballot

In this Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, demonstrators shout slogans while carrying a sign calling for a recall on Gov. Gavin Newsom during a protest against a stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Huntington Beach, Calif. Organizers of the recall effort against Gov. Newsom collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. The California secretary of state’s office announced Monday, April 26, 2021 that more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified, about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote on the first-term Democrat. (Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)