AFRH remains on lockdown; positive residents remain asymptomatic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Armed Forces Retirement Home remains on lockdown after six fully vaccinated residents tested positive for COVID-19.
The six residents who tested positive last week are all asymptomatic, according to an official with AFRH. The residents are isolating in their rooms with meals dropped off at their doors.
Because of the sudden outbreak in cases, the Gulfport campus has been closed to visitors. You may remember, the home was on lockdown for most of 2020, starting in March of last year. It was only reopened to visitors a year later, in March 2021.
Starting this week, staff members and residents will be tested for COVID-19 until everyone on the campus tests negative. Staff members will be tested Monday and residents on Wednesday.
AFRH has 375 residents, with 98.4% of those residents are fully vaccinated, according to officials. It also has 125 federal and contract workers. 73.8% of the federal employees and 79.1% of the contract workers are fully vaccinated.
A statement from the AFRH said, “While we hope to reopen our campus and resident activities in short order, we believe a cautious approach is necessary given the sudden emergence of these new cases. We appreciate the support and understanding of everyone in our community under these challenging circumstances.”
