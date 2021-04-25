United Cajun Navy continues search for missing Seacor crewmembers in Chauvin

CHAUVIN, La. (WVUE) -The United Cajun Navy continued their search for missing Seacor members today in Chauvin, tracking their progress with regular updates on their social media accounts.
On a live stream via Facebook today, United Cajun Navy volunteers said that they found several life jackets and hard hats branded by Seacor and that their hope is the items belong to the crewmembers that are missing.
United Cajun Navy President Todd Terrell said that on Monday they are bringing in cadaver dogs to search the Chauvin Island area, around Harbor Light Marina, after finding Seacor life vests today.
