Sunny and warm Sunday

Our Sunday has started out cool and refreshing. We’ll have a nice breeze from the north this morning, but the wind will calm down this afternoon. It’s going to be gorgeous today with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the mid 50s.
Another nice day is up ahead on Monday. It’ll be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Stray showers are possible, but many of us will stay dry. The humidity will increase through the week.
We’ll have a slightly better chance for showers on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
