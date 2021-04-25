Saucier man charged after seriously injuring woman in D’Iberville accident

D’IBERVILLE Miss. (WLOX) - A Saucier man is charged with aggravated DUI after an accident that seriously injured an Ocean Springs woman early Sunday morning in D’Iberville.
Authorities arrested 24-year-old Caleb Montana Schaar of Saucier and charged him with aggravated DUI causing serious injury. D’Iberville Police responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning to a pedestrian-vehicle accident.
Through the investigation, it was determined that Schaar was travelling eastbound on Rodriquez Street at a high rate of speed and struck 29-year-old Quarnesha Johnson from Ocean Springs.
Both Johnson and Schaar were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, Johnson was later airlifted to USA Medical Center in serious condition where she underwent surgery.
Schaar was taken to the Harrison County Jail and his bond was set at $150,000 by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain, pending an initial appearance.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.