No. 3 Pearl River claims 2021 MACCC Championship

“I’m proud of them. It doesn’t hit you until right now. How tough what we did all year was. How tough this year was on us and how special that group behind me is,” Pearl River coach Michael Avalon said. “We came out and swung the bats. They had their best guy on the mound and I knew we would have to battle. I was kind of glad that we were trailing because you saw the heart of a champion when they battled back.