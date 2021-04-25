Junior Auxiliary of Hancock County hosts ‘Spectrum Social’ for autistic children

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Lots of colors and hands-on activities filled the Fenton Community Center in Hancock County Saturday, thanks to the county’s Junior Auxiliary organization hosting a Spectrum social. This event allowed children on the autism spectrum to be themselves while exploring sensory activities.
“A lot of the times they’re stimulated by the different activities,” said Alyece Smith, chair of the event.
The group brought fun-filled activities to children on the spectrum, like lava lamps, painting, and even just the hands in the sand.
“Sensory bottles where they actually see the objects floating in the water,” Smith said. “We’ve got other items like play dough. A lot of times, different activities that are friendly and really do that stimulation, it’s kind of soothing.”
Smith said it’s important that children with autism have a safe place in their community to be themselves, and she believes this event was a rocket start.
“Ideally, we want to bring those services to Hancock County because the children in Hancock County are traveling distances to be able to get therapy, be able to get the services that they need, so we are hoping to bring awareness to this county by bringing people together here,” Smith said.
