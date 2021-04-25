‘I got her back’: Richmond musician reunited with stolen cello

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - UPDATE: Musician Ned Haskins says his cello has been found after a week-long search.
Haskins said in a Facebook post the cello wasn’t damaged, and he’s “not taking anything for granted.” He also thanked social media, friends and local media for sharing his story.
“Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go buy some beer, watch some Mandalorian episodes, decompress, and plan my next move,” Haskins wrote.
EARLIER:
A Richmond musician is making it his mission to find his 2019 Jay Haide L’ancienne cello after he says someone stole it from the parking lot of his apartment complex on Friday night.
Ned Haskins says his love for the cello started when he was 10 years old. His lessons as a child grew into a career more than two decades in the making.
Haskins showcases his love for music alongside other musicians as an agent for a local booking agency, called Ninja Strings, to perform for private events and weddings. He’s also the assistant principal cello for Northern Neck Orchestra.
“It’s how I make a living,” Haskins said.
Haskins says this part of his life was stolen on Friday night in the parking lot of his apartment complex in Richmond.
“I was getting groceries and picked up something to eat. Started carrying stuff inside, took the cello out of the car, leaned it against my car, started taking stuff inside,” he said. “I came back out and it was not there.”
Ned says the cello and two bows were inside a creme-colored hardshell case with black back straps. All of these items together are worth over $6,000.
“The person essentially took away my ability to survive the way I want to survive,” Haskins said.
Ned has performed over 50 times with the cello and says it’s an important part of his life.
“I’ve heard musicians say it’s like losing a limb or a body part, and it is,” he said. “I’m single and I don’t have any children, so I have my instrument.”
Haskins says he filed a police report with the Richmond Police Department about his stolen cello and won’t stop searching for his prized possession until he has it.
“It’s not something that I’m going to let go of,” Haskins said. “I’ve worked too hard to get it.”
