State and community leaders cut ribbon on new D’Iberville Police Department

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday was a monumental day for the D’Iberville Police Department. Dozens of community members and politicians gathered just off Lamey Bridge Road to cut the ribbon on the new department headquarters.
At one point the D’Iberville Police Department was running out of a double-wide trailer, a far cry from their new 14,000 square foot facility.
“It’s two folds better than where we were at. We have a holding cell area, a booking area, an evidence processing area. When you go into the front doors and speak with our clerk that’s all bulletproof,” said Police Chief Wayne Payne. “This is a state-of-the-art building, a state-of-the-art building and all of the guys are excited.”
Gov. Tate Reeves was also among the excited and hopes the new facility will remind those in law enforcement that the state supports them.
“I hope that every police officer for the city of D’Iberville, that every day they drive up and see this wonderful facility that they are reminded that there are those of us in our community and our state that appreciate them, that love them and quite frankly that pray for them because they are our heroes,” Reeves said.
People came from all across South Mississippi to show their support.
“I think it’s a testament to how much our citizens and the leaders of the Gulf Coast really support law enforcement. Not just the D’Iberville Police Department, but it shows they really support our law enforcement,” said City Manager Clay Jones.
Officers have already moved into the new building. It’s more than three times larger than their old headquarters and still has room for more growth.
