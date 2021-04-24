Two suspects arrested, one wanted in-connection with drive-by shooting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two suspects have been arrested, and a third is wanted by authorities in-connection with a drive-by shooting that wounded three victims Saturday morning.
Authorities arrested 22-year-old Champagne Azizi Burnett and 27-year-old Shaniqua Tashae Willis and charged them with three counts of drive-by shooting. Both of their bonds were set at $75,000.
On Saturday morning, authorities responded around 11:44 a.m. to the area of Thornton Avenue and 19th Street in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, it was discovered that Willis was driving a vehicle occupied by Burnett and 16-year-old Jermaine Rashod Mayers.
There was an altercation that previously occurred, and in result, Mayers fired multiple shots, according to authorities. While on the way to the scene, officers learned a man and a boy had been taken to a hospital through personal vehicles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered another man suffering from a gunshot wound, but he was taken to a nearby hospital. However, all of the victims are in stable condition at this time.
Mayers is currently wanted and has an active warrant for drive-by shooting. Mayers bond was set at $750,000. He’s described as a 16-year-old black male, with black hair, approximately 5′11″ weighing at 130lbs. Authorities also say he’s considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information on this crime, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
