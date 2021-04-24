Gulf Coast Monarchy preparing for season opener

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -It is finally game week for the Gulf Coast Monarchy. The Monarchy are a Women’s Football Alliance team using St. Martin High School as their home field and practice field.
After their season was pushed back last year due to the pandemic it’s finally game week.
The team will take on the Houston Power next Saturday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at St. Martin.
Coaches say it’s been a long time coming and they’re ready to take the field as a team for the first time come Saturday.
”It’s like we’ve been running a marathon and we’re almost at the finish line. I’m ready for the whistle to kick-off and the ball to get snapped, it’s time to go,” said Monarchy offense and defensive line coach Larry Palmer. “We’re really excited about it and excited to see what we can put on the field.”
”I played a lot of football in my days. Seeing those lights come on, I’m nervous now even think about it,” said wide receivers and defensive backs coach Michael Caraway, “To see those lights come on and see these women’s eyes light up it means the world We’re just looking to go out and have a good game, make less mistakes than the other team, of course and hopefully we come out with a W.”
