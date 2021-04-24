Few more storms possible today

It was a rough morning with strong to severe storms rolling through South Mississippi. While we will get some breaks in the rain, hit or miss showers and storms are expected near midday and into the afternoon. Some storms may produce heavy downpours. It will be warm and breezy today with highs in the low 80s.
After a cold front passes through tonight, it will turn cooler and clear. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s by Sunday morning. Sunday and Monday will be gorgeous! We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
A few showers are possible by Tuesday and Wednesday. It will stay warm with highs in the upper 70s.
