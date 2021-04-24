Biloxi Islamic Center feeds families in need during Ramadan

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Islamic Center spent Saturday morning helping families in need. Volunteers handed out 250 boxes of non-perishable food in a drive-thru site at Doris Busch Park in Biloxi.
Organizers wanted to help feed families during the hardship of the pandemic while also fulfilling their religious duties during Ramadan. One South Mississippi resident was eager to get in line and receive her boxes of food.
Ms. Woodard rode shot gun in a friend’s SUV.
“Because I didn’t have no ride,” said resident Margurette Woodard.
She was eager to get in line at Doris Busch Park, along with a line of other drivers.
“The Lord brought me out this morning to get a box,” said Woodard.
Volunteers with the Biloxi Islamic Center were busy hauling packages to car trunks and backseats.
“250 boxes on hand with us,” said Ricky Foster, Biloxi Islamic Center Board Member.
Each one was filled with non-perishable food, including macaroni, sugar and flour.
“Five-pound bag of flour to five-pound bag of sugar to elbow macaroni,” said Foster.
The group wanted to spread some hope to the community and families that are in need during the pandemic.
“Just to give everyone a boost,” said Foster. “To help out through these hard times of the pandemic.”
And many people didn’t take this nice gesture for granted, most were thankful for their blessings.
“I am grateful to get it,” said Woodard.
While the group wanted to use these hundreds of boxes to feed families in need, they also wanted to use the event to accomplish their religious duties.
“Right now, it’s during our holy period of Ramadan,” said Foster.
The fasting volunteers are taking the time to follow the Quran.
“We are taught in our religion to help out the community and those who are less fortunate,” said Foster.
And to be of service to everyone, no matter their differences.
Regardless of who we are, what our religious faith is, what our gender is,” said Foster. “We don’t ask.”
