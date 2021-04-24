Athletes from across South Mississippi compete in 6A State track meet

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Athletes from across south Mississippi came together at Biloxi High School for the MHSAA 6A State track meet Saturday afternoon.
The first events of the day were the pole vault and the long jump, while the track events kicked off later in the afternoon.
Tons of schools from the south region were in attendance as athletes competed for a shot at the state championships next week in Pearl.
Coaches say the chance for kids to get back out and compete after an up and down season last year is more important than ever.
”To get everybody in from the south part of the state. from Jackson south was great. Just seeing everybody get back out to athletics is great,” said Biloxi Pole Vault coach Randall Molsbee. “This is a lot of kids livelihood in terms of why they enjoy the high school and junior high experience is getting to play in competitive athletics. Getting to come back out and actually compete with each other is huge.”
The top four in each competition will qualify for the State Championships next weekend in Pearl.
