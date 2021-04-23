WANTED: Suspect wanted for armed robbery of Jackson Co. gas station

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are trying to identify a suspect wanted for robbing a Jackson County convenience store at gunpoint early Friday morning.
According to the sheriff’s department, the Clark Oil gas station on Main Street, which sits across from the entrance to St. Andrews, was robbed at 5:40 a.m.
The suspect entered the store with a black handgun and robbed the clerk, said authorities. Investigators have not said how much money was stolen.
Authorities say the suspect appears to be a Black male in his late teens or early twenties. He was wearing a red hoodie (not pink like the photo appears to show) with the word “UTAH” across the chest, khaki pants, and white sneakers.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an Armed Robbery of a store in Ocean Springs (not city limits).
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.