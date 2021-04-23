Shots fired at vehicle strike driver, cause him to crash in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 58-year-old man is recovering after being shot Thursday night while driving down the road in Moss Point. Police say they believe his vehicle was mistaken for another involved in an incident in Pascagoula.
Police say at 7:40 p.m., they received multiple calls about shots being fired near Jefferson Avenue at the River Road intersection.
Both Moss Point and Pascagoula police officers responded. When they arrived, officers found a pickup truck that had crashed into a private dock just south of Jefferson Avenue on River Road.
The 58-year-old man driving the vehicle was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Two other elderly passengers were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting but were not injured.
The victims told police they were traveling west on Jefferson Avenue. They turned left on River Road to head south towards Pascagoula when they heard multiple shots being fired. They then realized the driver of their vehicle had been shot, which caused him to crash shortly after.
Officers began canvassing the area, speaking to witnesses and gathering evidence at the scene. The gunshot victim was taken to Singing River Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Initial indications are that this was a retaliatory shooting and the truck that was fired upon in Moss Point was mistaken for a truck that was involved in an earlier drive-by shooting in Pascagoula, said police.
Police have not released any information about a suspect in the shooting at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1722. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
