Sailors allowed more freedom again on and off Seabee base in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID-19 cases decline and vaccination rates increase, Seabees in Gulfport will have more freedom due to the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport easing COVID-19 restrictions on and off the base.
According to Commanding Officer of Naval Construction in Gulfport Capt. Jeff Powell, the Seabee Base in Gulfport was approved to start transitioning from HPCON Charlie back to HPCON Bravo.
During most of the pandemic, servicemembers at NCBC Gulfport have been restricted to only essential retail outside of the base but starting now, off base dining establishments, barber shops, retail stores, local gyms and pools are allowable again for sailors.
However, servicemembers must still maintain social distancing and mask wearing when in close contact with others.
Capt. Powell also said that transitioning back to HPCON Bravo is not permanent, and it will require personal preventative methods to prevent the spread of the virus.
