New owners, same look: The Palace Grill getting ready to reopen in downtown Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Palace Grill in downtown Gulfport closed in February, and it looked like the 60-year-old iconic restaurant would be gone forever. However, it could be open in as few as three weeks, thanks to two investors, one of whom had never been a patron.
Despite that, Rik Dew is so committed to keeping the restaurant’s history alive and well that the old utensils and plates will live to see another day.
“Some of that history will be shared with whoever comes in down the road somewhere,” said Dew.
Dew and business partner Will Devin, who owns Bearded Owl Barber Shop, purchased the old restaurant when it closed. For both, the history is just as important as the food.
“It’s like, you walk into this building, this restaurant and it almost speaks to you, just the history of what’s happened here the last 60 years,” said Dew. “How many deals were made here? How many different conversations were made here.”
So, the goal is to keep the same flavor in both decor and food as it was for so long.
“We want the individuals, when they walk in the front door, they still remember the Palace like it was,” Dew said. “I may have a fresh coat of paint or whatever. But, it’s still the same restaurant.”
To help, he’s getting guidance from former owner Laura Haulsee.
“She has shared some of her recipes with us,” he said.
And former patrons have weighed in as well.
“I meet them almost every day,” Dew said. “We’ll have one to two, maybe three or more customers either stop in or come by saying, ‘When are you open? Make sure you keep this on your recipe.’ And so, we’re trying to accommodate all of you.”
Like long-time customer Tim Brown.
“I was driving down the road the other day and saw that it was opening,” Brown said. “And I said that’s a great idea and I can’t wait to get back here. The service is great, the atmosphere here is great, and the food is excellent.”
In addition to getting the kitchen back in shape, the owners are waiting for approvals through the Mississippi Health Department before they can reopen.
