Miss. sheriff’s office asks suspect to stop taking selfies with spoons and ‘turn yourself in’

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A sheriff’s department in Mississippi had some jokes while asking one suspect to turn himself in.
It was part of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s weekly “Felon Friday” and this week’s felon was Shawn Thrash.
According to the department, Thrash is wanted for an MDOC warrant and for the sale of a controlled substance 1500 feet from a church.
They are now asking that Thrash stop taking selfies with spoons and to turn himself in to police.
If you know where Shawn Thrash is, you are asked to call the JCSD at 601-435-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 602-428-STOP (7867).
