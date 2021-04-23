Loaves and Fishes looking for a permanent home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Staying afloat during uncertain times. That’s what the staff and volunteers at Loaves and Fishes in Biloxi have been doing for more than a year.
“We are in crunch time now,” said Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Leslie Ramon.
Right now her staff and volunteers are cranking out 200 meals a day, three days a week to those in need, which adds up to about 60,000 meals a year.
Ramon said now they’re hoping to cook up some more donations so Loaves and Fishes can purchase its own building, without worrying about lease extensions anymore. Their current lease at their Biloxi location runs out at the end of the year.
“We’ve tried to step up and do more during all the COVID stuff. With others places being closed, we have had to scale it back due to funding. We thought if we offered more, we’d get more funding, but that wasn’t the case. The donations are down,” Ramon said.
But the demand is still up.
“We don’t want the program to end,” said Ramon. “We’ve been around since 1983. We’ve got to find a building. We would love to purchase one, we’d hope it would be a permanent home.”
She hopes next month’s color run will make enough money to keep the facility open. She said last year they only had 40 runners, but this year, more than 100 have already signed up.”
“We have our biggest fundraiser coming up May 15,” said Ramon. “It’s our Color Run. Sponsorships are available anywhere from $50-$1,000.”
