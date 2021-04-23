Leila Ransonet signs with Christian Brothers University

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Patrick senior track and field star Leila Ransonet put pen to paper to continue her career at Christian Brothers University in Memphis.
Ransonet competes in the relays, the 200 meter, and the triple jump, where she’s fewer than 10 inches away from a school record. She is still hoping for another state title as a member of the Fighting Irish, but come the fall, she’s excited for her next chapter.
“I felt good about it. I’m really excited to compete at a collegiate level,” she said. “The coaches up there, I know that they’ll push me to do the best that I can do both for myself and my team.”
