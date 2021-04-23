Remaining democratic mayoral candidates ramp up campaigns for Moss Point seat

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Primary runoffs are fast approaching across South Mississippi, with two candidates battling it out to be the Moss Point Democratic mayoral candidate in the general election.
Both Billy Knight and Jeramey Anderson continued their campaigns despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re having to find more creative ways to do that,” Anderson said.
The health crisis has both candidates relying on social media, phone calls and other safe methods.
“We have door hangers that we put on the doors rather than get in people’s faces,” Knight said.
Anderson talked to voters about his years as a state representative for District 110 and the fresh ideas he wants to bring to the city as a 29-year-old.
“Young people have proven that we are not an obstruction to progress, we are actually the vehicle,” said Anderson. “So we must keep that in mind on April 27th if we want to move forward and make progress in our community.”
Knight mentioned his time as a community leader and his life experiences he wants to use if elected.
“It’s an advantage to have someone more mature, that understand the process of what is necessary,” said Knight. “I think it’s an advantage to have someone of age, of maturity.”
While both candidates look to get ahead of each other for Tuesday’s runoff election, they also stressed unity for the general election.
“Working together is key,” Anderson said.
But until the runoff results come in, the candidates mentioned their desire to be the democratic candidate in the General Election.
“I’m not looking for a job. I’m looking to be of service to the people of Moss Point,” Knight said.
They also stressed their commitment to the citizens.
“I’m looking to come to a place where I can provide the most impact,” Anderson said.
The winner of the runoff will face Republican Richard McBride and independent Howard Bailey in the June 8th general election to be Moss Point’s next mayor.
