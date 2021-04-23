Hancock County recognizes CASA volunteers that shine bright

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers give of themselves every day, putting in time and effort and love to help others. In Hancock County, some of those volunteers who have chosen to help children were honored Thursday night at CASA’s eighth annual Light of Hope event.
The court-appointed special advocated gathered with city and local officials in Diamondhead as the sun set, joining together to talk about all of the good work each of them are doing to help children in Hancock County.
”There is no shortage of people doing incredible things for CASA and for kids in Hancock county,” said Hancock County CASA Executive Director Cynthia Chauvin.
While many work tirelessly to make a difference, Thursday’s honorees consistently go above and beyond.
”It is hard to pick winners, really, but the people we recognize tonight are the people who kind of stand in a league of their own. They are the cream of the crop, of the community,” said Chauvin.
Many of the winners are just happy to partake in such fulfilling work.
”To be able to be there with a child and to help that child, to nurture that child and be someone special in their life, that just means so much,” said advocate Mary Craig, who was named Hancock County’s CASA Advocate of the Year.
It isn’t an easy job, but it’s a vital one and for Craig, it’s the little things that mean the most.
”Maybe I made a tiny difference in a child’s life. One of the little girls who was recently adopted made these earrings for me, and that just means so much,” said Craig.
CASA programs are located in most counties and are comprised primarily of community-based volunteers who advocate on behalf of neglected and abused children. The volunteers receive special training in order to work with some of the community’s most vulnerable children.
CASA can provide another set of eyes and ears, in addition to CPS and the courts, to make sure children are being cared for properly.
While their primary goal is to help vulnerable children, CASA volunteers often end up helping the entire family, becoming a constant presence in the child and the family’s lives during what can be a stressful and confusing time filled with daunting court procedures.
Advocates encourage parents to obtain high school equivalency diplomas and college degrees, assisted in supervised visits with parents, helped reunite children with their parents, worked with parents to help them get employment and housing, located relatives for permanent place of a child, and assisted with many other things that can help benefit a neglected child in the short and long term.
CASA volunteers are always needed. In order to be an advocate, volunteers must be at least 21 years of age and pass a background and drug screening.
There are over 950 nonprofit CASA programs spread out across 49 states, all of which are volunteer-driven. To find a CASA branch close to you, click HERE.
If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, please immediately report it by calling the hotline at 1-800-222-8000.
