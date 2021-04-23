Chance for strong storms tonight

There is a storm system developing in the Plains. It will move through the southeast through the weekend. There is a threat of severe thunderstorms with this front. Heavy rain, gusty winds and large hail from these thunderstorms will be the biggest threats. Heavy rainfall in a short amount of time could still cause some flood concerns for our low-lying and flood-prone areas. The heaviest of the rainfall will like stay to our north through central Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.
Today, will be mild and mostly cloudy with some isolated showers through the day. By this evening and tonight, our rain chances will increase as will our threat for severe weather. Some of these have damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. A cold front will move through Saturday bringing another round of thunderstorms to the area. Some of these could also become severe with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Stay weather aware.
Drier and warmer weather is still expected for Sunday which should continue into early next week. Wetter weather possible during the second half of next week.