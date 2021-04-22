Vancleave’s Chonteze Franklin signs with Belhaven University

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) -Some more coast basketball talent is headed to the next level.
Vancleave’s Chonteze Franklin, surrounded by friends, family, and even old coaches, signed Thursday with Belhaven University up in Jackson.
She said she’s excited to get the opportunity to play at the next level and meet new people while she’s up there, and is also excited about the academic opportunities Belhaven can provide.
”It’s a very Christian-oriented school with a good atmosphere and safe,” said Franklin. “Academics wise they have a really good Computer Information systems program and I’m ready for the basketball part as well.”
Franklin will start at Belhaven in the fall.
