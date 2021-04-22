Thursday’s Forecast

Chilly temperatures in the 40s as the day begins with even a few upper 30s inland. Thursday will be dry and cool with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Tonight will be cloudier with overnight lows in the 50s. Tomorrow, a warm front will approach the area bringing a chance for showers, mainly after noon. A cold front will approach the area on Saturday likely bringing a round of possibly strong to severe thunderstorms to the area. Some of these could become severe with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Drier weather still expected for Sunday which should continue into next Monday and Tuesday. Wet weather possible next Wednesday.