Several jobs of all skill levels available now in Moss Point School District

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Several different jobs are available right now in Moss Point schools. The Moss Point School District held a job fair Wednesday in hopes of filling some of those positions and to help expedite the process.
The job fair was hosted at Magnolia Middle School and allowed applicants to meet face-to-face with school officials from across the district. Booths from every department filled the middle school gymnasium hoping to attract job seekers.
“(The job fair) gives them the opportunity to be able to go from one school to the next to see what positions they have open and also to be able to talk to talk to the principals, assistant principals, and people that work there. They can get a feel for that type of position to see if it’s really something that they are interested in doing,” said Azeeka Dunigan, who works as the literacy coach at Magnolia Middle School.
Dunigan believes this job fair is unique because departments were able to actually conduct on-site interviews.
“If you are a stellar candidate and you are the person that the principal feels like can be an asset to their school, they want to make sure that no other school snatches you up,” said Dunigan. “So that’s the best thing to do, to interview you right on the spot.”
Job openings are available for people at every skill level, from cafeteria workers to nurses and even administrative positions.
Recently, the school board made the decision to expand the number of teacher assistants. That’s what Kreole Primary and Escatawpa Upper Elementary Principal Carol Jackson was looking to do at the job fair.
“I have at least ten T.A. slots that we’ve never had the opportunity to hire for before,” said Jackson. “We most definitely need T.A.’s who are willing to come in and help our babies grow because people teach children, not programs.”
With the number of job vacancies open, Jackson said she will be conducting interviews over multiple days.
“We actually are going to start the interview process [Thursday] with some T.A.’s as well as some certified staff members,” said Jackson. “Some teachers have just graduated, got their degrees, and we’re making sure they are qualified to fit in the areas we need them to qualify for.”
